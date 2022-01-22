World Asset Management Inc Sells 111 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,676,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 15.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 942.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RGLD shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $108.75 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.47.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $102.25 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.01 and a 12-month high of $129.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.88 and a 200-day moving average of $105.79.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $174.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 34.65%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

