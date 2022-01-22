Wuhan General Group (OTCMKTS:WUHN) Shares Down 6.2%

Wuhan General Group (China), Inc. (OTCMKTS:WUHN)’s share price fell 6.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. 38,075 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 55,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.50.

About Wuhan General Group (OTCMKTS:WUHN)

Wuhan General Group (China), Inc is a nutraceutical biotechnology company. It focuses on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research that develops and commercializes a range of cannabidiol (CBD) and mushrooms based products under Dr. AnnaRx, Medspresso and Handcrafted Delights brands.

