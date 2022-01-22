Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.02). Yatra Online reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Yatra Online.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yatra Online in a report on Thursday, December 9th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 713,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 50,711 shares during the period. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yatra Online in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 842,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 186,913 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 39,319 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 33,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.
About Yatra Online
Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.
