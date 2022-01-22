Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.02). Yatra Online reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Yatra Online.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yatra Online in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Yatra Online stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.80. 252,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,522. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.98. Yatra Online has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.83 million, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 713,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 50,711 shares during the period. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yatra Online in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 842,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 186,913 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 39,319 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 33,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

