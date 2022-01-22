YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in YETI were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of YETI during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of YETI during the third quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of YETI by 76.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of YETI by 93.5% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of YETI by 24.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

YETI has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.89.

NYSE:YETI opened at $66.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.08. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.92.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $362.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 13,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,248,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,122 shares of company stock worth $9,411,164. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

