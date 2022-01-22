YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Stock Price Down 2.9%

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)’s stock price dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.95 and last traded at $3.97. Approximately 4,382 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,413,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.94.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 362.7% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,078 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Holistic Financial Partners purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter worth about $60,000. 13.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.