Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO Sells $183,595.96 in Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $124.24 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $101.18 and a one year high of $139.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.54%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YUM. Barclays boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 129.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 47.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

