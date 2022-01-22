Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Will Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnerSys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $1.01. EnerSys posted earnings of $1.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full-year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $5.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $791.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.50 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 4.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on ENS shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnerSys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EnerSys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

In related news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $200,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENS. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 45,519.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 605,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,208,000 after buying an additional 604,498 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the third quarter valued at $41,693,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 7,509.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 204,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,945,000 after buying an additional 201,403 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 134.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 292,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,612,000 after buying an additional 168,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 72.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,142,000 after buying an additional 142,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

ENS traded down $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,934. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $104.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

