Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) to announce ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.01). Limelight Networks posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.57 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 27.43% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. Limelight Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LLNW. Raymond James upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.47.

Shares of NASDAQ LLNW traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.24. 12,278,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,215,301. Limelight Networks has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.36 million, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLNW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 2,006.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 229,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 218,574 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 39,416 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 287,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 149,878 shares during the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

