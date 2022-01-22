Zacks: Analysts Anticipate North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.51 Million

Brokerages expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) will report sales of $146.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $145.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $147.42 million. North American Construction Group posted sales of $104.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full-year sales of $522.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $517.14 million to $525.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $596.14 million, with estimates ranging from $576.42 million to $616.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for North American Construction Group.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $131.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.20 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

NOA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. upped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.81.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOA. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in North American Construction Group by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in North American Construction Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in North American Construction Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 738,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after buying an additional 59,158 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in North American Construction Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 425.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 85,278 shares during the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOA traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,811. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $428.43 million, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.51. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $17.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.21%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

