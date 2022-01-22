Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $752.03 Million

Analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) will announce sales of $752.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $739.00 million and the highest is $772.00 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply posted sales of $675.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full-year sales of $3.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SiteOne Landscape Supply.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.51. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $936.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SITE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.88.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $181.82. The company had a trading volume of 344,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,280. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a fifty-two week low of $147.60 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.88.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,329 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total transaction of $3,380,021.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 8,465 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.76, for a total transaction of $2,088,823.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,061 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,837 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 80.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 406.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,053.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 48.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.