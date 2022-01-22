Zacks: Analysts Expect 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Will Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Analysts expect 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for 360 DigiTech’s earnings. 360 DigiTech posted earnings of $1.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 360 DigiTech will report full year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.80 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover 360 DigiTech.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 36.42%. The firm had revenue of $715.90 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, CLSA increased their price target on 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.79.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QFIN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,061,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,447,000 after acquiring an additional 37,295 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,502,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares during the period. 48.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QFIN traded down $1.60 on Monday, hitting $20.26. 1,614,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,997. 360 DigiTech has a 52 week low of $15.39 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.14 and a 200-day moving average of $22.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.78%.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

