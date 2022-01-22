Zacks: Analysts Expect GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $136.47 Million

Equities research analysts predict that GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) will announce $136.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GreenSky’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $139.95 million and the lowest is $132.99 million. GreenSky posted sales of $128.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full year sales of $542.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $537.05 million to $548.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $615.15 million, with estimates ranging from $611.37 million to $618.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GreenSky.

Get GreenSky alerts:

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $128.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.42 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other GreenSky news, Director Gregg Steven Freishtat sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $1,782,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Angela M. Nagy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $89,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 374,406 shares of company stock worth $4,478,033 in the last three months. Company insiders own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSKY. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in GreenSky in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GreenSky during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in GreenSky during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GreenSky by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenSky in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

GSKY opened at $10.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.41. GreenSky has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $12.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GreenSky (GSKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.