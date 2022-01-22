Zacks: Analysts Expect Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) to Post -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.17). Helix Energy Solutions Group posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 900%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.33). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $180.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLX. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,286,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,143 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,518,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,512,000 after purchasing an additional 486,932 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after acquiring an additional 366,054 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,087,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,458,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after acquiring an additional 253,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average of $3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.95 million, a P/E ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

