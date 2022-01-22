Zacks: Analysts Expect Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Will Post Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 to $2.09. Mesa Laboratories posted earnings of $1.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full year earnings of $8.10 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.59 to $11.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 3.56%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MLAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

In related news, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.02, for a total transaction of $1,599,239.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.72, for a total value of $90,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,227 shares of company stock valued at $4,171,321. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLAB. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter worth $71,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter worth $97,000. Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter worth $204,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter worth $232,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLAB stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $294.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,127. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.51 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $314.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.56. The company has a current ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Mesa Laboratories has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $333.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 68.82%.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

