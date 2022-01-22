Zacks: Analysts Expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) to Post $2.51 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) will post earnings of $2.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.55. Union Pacific reported earnings of $2.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full year earnings of $11.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.78 to $11.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.05 to $13.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.32.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Union Pacific by 5.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,057,298,000 after purchasing an additional 529,029 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,242,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,002,312,000 after acquiring an additional 141,498 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 12.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,893,928,000 after acquiring an additional 937,191 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Union Pacific by 4.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,106,488 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,562,899,000 after acquiring an additional 302,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,541,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,282,234,000 after acquiring an additional 24,586 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP opened at $246.33 on Friday. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $193.14 and a fifty-two week high of $256.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $245.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

