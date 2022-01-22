Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) to announce earnings per share of $0.81 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Hess’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.67. Hess reported earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 239.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hess will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $7.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hess from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet cut Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $87.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Hess has a twelve month low of $53.43 and a twelve month high of $94.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.22. The stock has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.19 and a beta of 1.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.73%.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 8.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,886,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,395,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970,483 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,691,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,592,633,000 after acquiring an additional 173,587 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,826,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,905,907,000 after acquiring an additional 247,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,243,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,593,030,000 after acquiring an additional 138,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 13.4% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,087,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $787,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,224 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

