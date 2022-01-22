Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) to post earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hexcel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.21. Hexcel posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 172.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hexcel.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.91.

In other news, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $2,854,716.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HXL. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Hexcel by 92.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in Hexcel during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Hexcel by 128.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hexcel by 524.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $52.49 on Wednesday. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $42.91 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.04.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

