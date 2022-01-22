Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.15 Million

Brokerages expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) to announce sales of $125.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $124.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $125.70 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son posted sales of $123.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full-year sales of $495.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $494.60 million to $496.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $505.05 million, with estimates ranging from $503.80 million to $506.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NTB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 780.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTB stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.56. The company had a trading volume of 151,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a twelve month low of $29.99 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.82%.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.