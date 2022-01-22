Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) to Announce $0.85 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) to report $0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Princeton’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.84. Bank of Princeton posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Bank of Princeton will report full year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bank of Princeton.
Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $17.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.97 million.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPRN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bank of Princeton by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Princeton during the 2nd quarter worth $688,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Bank of Princeton by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 313,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 61,727 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Princeton during the 2nd quarter worth $413,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bank of Princeton by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. 35.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bank of Princeton stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.04. The company had a trading volume of 997 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,471. Bank of Princeton has a 1-year low of $21.26 and a 1-year high of $31.31. The stock has a market cap of $203.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.96.
Bank of Princeton Company Profile
The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.
