Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) to Announce $0.85 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) to report $0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Princeton’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.84. Bank of Princeton posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Princeton will report full year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bank of Princeton.

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $17.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.97 million.

Several brokerages have commented on BPRN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Bank of Princeton from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPRN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bank of Princeton by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Princeton during the 2nd quarter worth $688,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Bank of Princeton by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 313,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 61,727 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Princeton during the 2nd quarter worth $413,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bank of Princeton by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. 35.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Princeton stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.04. The company had a trading volume of 997 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,471. Bank of Princeton has a 1-year low of $21.26 and a 1-year high of $31.31. The stock has a market cap of $203.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.96.

Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

