Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) will announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clorox’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Clorox reported earnings per share of $2.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clorox will report full-year earnings of $5.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.59 to $7.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Clorox.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.88.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,364,000 after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,650,000. Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 207,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,553 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $178.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.38. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $156.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.10%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

