Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) to announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aqua Metals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Aqua Metals posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aqua Metals will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aqua Metals.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other Aqua Metals news, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 124,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $158,081.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin S. Taecker sold 35,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $45,308.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQMS. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Aqua Metals during the third quarter worth $44,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Aqua Metals during the second quarter worth $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aqua Metals during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aqua Metals during the second quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQMS traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $0.89. 935,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,722. Aqua Metals has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $8.06. The firm has a market cap of $61.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer, and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, NV.

