Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.13). Bicycle Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.83) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.37) to ($2.32). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.17) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 562.38% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. The company had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BCYC. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. raised their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

Shares of BCYC stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.21. 212,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,976. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.59 and a 200 day moving average of $46.06. The company has a quick ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $20.67 and a 52-week high of $62.08. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -15.99 and a beta of -0.26.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $2,543,508.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCYC. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 53.54% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

