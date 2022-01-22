Zacks: Brokerages Expect Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) to Post -$0.05 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) will report earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings. Select Energy Services reported earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.65). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Select Energy Services.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $204.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

In other news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 8,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $61,723.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTTR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 47,266.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Select Energy Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

WTTR stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.47. 565,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,422. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.92. Select Energy Services has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $7.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 2.73.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

