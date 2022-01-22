Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $515.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) to report $515.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $512.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $519.00 million. Stitch Fix reported sales of $504.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full-year sales of $2.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stitch Fix.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $581.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.44.

SFIX opened at $14.57 on Friday. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $113.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.38 and a beta of 1.78.

In other news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.28 per share, with a total value of $2,442,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $667,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,044,286 shares of company stock valued at $43,910,019 and sold 86,726 shares valued at $2,747,373. Insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stitch Fix (SFIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.