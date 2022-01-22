Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.34 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to announce sales of $3.34 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Wayfair’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.28 billion. Wayfair posted sales of $3.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full-year sales of $13.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.75 billion to $14.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $15.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.19 billion to $16.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS.

W has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $337.00 to $301.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Argus downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.62.

NYSE W opened at $139.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 179.13 and a beta of 2.84. Wayfair has a one year low of $137.32 and a one year high of $355.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.05.

In related news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 40,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total transaction of $10,413,118.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 40,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $10,430,245.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,316 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,490. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,515,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,595,000. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

