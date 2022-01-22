Zacks: Brokerages Expect Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) to announce ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Workiva’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Workiva posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workiva will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Workiva.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $112.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.52 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 31.90%.

WK has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Workiva from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.40.

In other news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total value of $3,732,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $90,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 981,000 shares of company stock worth $148,348,750 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 3,381.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Workiva stock traded down $4.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.97. 394,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,176. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.43. Workiva has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $173.24.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workiva (WK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.