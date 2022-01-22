Zacks Investment Research Downgrades First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to Hold

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

FFBC stock opened at $25.10 on Thursday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $18.11 and a 52 week high of $26.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $155.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.05 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFBC. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 100.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 709,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,840,000 after acquiring an additional 355,319 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,610,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,726,000 after acquiring an additional 212,737 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the third quarter worth approximately $3,707,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,769,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,710,000 after acquiring an additional 150,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 3,068.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 150,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 145,580 shares in the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

