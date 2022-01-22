Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) to Sell

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hersha Hospitality Trust is an entrepreneurial, high-growth real estate development and management company focussed on the hospitality industry. Hersha currently owns, operates, and develops a portfolio of hotels and assisted living facilities in the mid-Atlantic region of the United States. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

HT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hersha Hospitality Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.14.

HT opened at $9.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $355.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.46. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $13.05.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.55). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 30.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 38.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter valued at $122,000. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.