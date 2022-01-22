Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upstart Holdings Inc. is a AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. Upstart Holdings Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

Get Upstart alerts:

UPST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Upstart from $300.00 to $223.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Upstart from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $271.36.

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $92.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.42 and its 200 day moving average is $213.26. Upstart has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $401.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.90.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.46 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, analysts predict that Upstart will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.96, for a total transaction of $159,720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.94, for a total transaction of $9,552,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,690,366 shares of company stock worth $342,568,854. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Upstart during the second quarter valued at $133,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Upstart during the second quarter valued at $241,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Upstart by 97.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Upstart during the second quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Upstart by 376.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 10,337 shares during the period. 51.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upstart (UPST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.