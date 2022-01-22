Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) to Hold

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Usio Inc. provides integrated payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms. Usio Inc., formerly known as Payment Data Systems Inc., is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. “

USIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Usio in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Usio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of USIO opened at $2.94 on Thursday. Usio has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $8.62. The firm has a market cap of $73.42 million, a P/E ratio of -294.00 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.73.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Usio had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $15.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Usio will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael R. Long sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $49,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 99,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $814,401.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,471 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,378. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Usio by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 20,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Usio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Usio by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 35,442 shares during the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its stake in Usio by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Usio by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Usio Company Profile

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

