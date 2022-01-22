Zacks Investment Research Lowers Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adyen N.V offer payments platform. It provides end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard and consumers preferred payment methods. The company serves customers including Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Microsoft, Singapore Airlines and L’Oréal. Adyen N.V is based in AMSTERDAM. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ADYEY. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Adyen from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a €2,775.00 ($3,153.41) price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Adyen from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Adyen from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Adyen from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Adyen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adyen currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,402.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADYEY opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.06. Adyen has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $34.94.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

