Zacks Investment Research Lowers Globant (NYSE:GLOB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GLOB. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Globant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $323.90.

GLOB opened at $224.24 on Wednesday. Globant has a one year low of $188.67 and a one year high of $354.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 108.33 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $276.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.37.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $341.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Globant will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Globant by 101.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Globant in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Globant in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Globant in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

