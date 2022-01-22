Zacks Investment Research Lowers Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) to Sell

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P., formerly American Real Estate Partners, L.P., is a diversified holding company engaged in a variety of businesses. Their businesses currently include investment management, metals, real estate and home fashion. Icahn Enterprises L.P. is a Delaware master limited partnership. “

Shares of IEP stock opened at $51.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.09. Icahn Enterprises has a 1 year low of $48.93 and a 1 year high of $69.10.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 0.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.14) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Icahn Enterprises will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IEP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 180.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 42,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following business ten segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Railcar, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, Railcar and Mining. The Investment segment is comprises of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

