Zacks Investment Research Lowers ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. ObsEva SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Get ObsEva alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on ObsEva from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBSV opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. ObsEva has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $5.55. The firm has a market cap of $131.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.63.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.23. As a group, research analysts forecast that ObsEva will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OBSV. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in ObsEva by 499.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 198,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 165,344 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in ObsEva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ObsEva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ObsEva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ObsEva (OBSV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.