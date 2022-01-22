Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SUI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $214.43.

NYSE:SUI opened at $188.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Sun Communities has a one year low of $138.11 and a one year high of $211.79. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 57.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.22%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Sun Communities by 1,126.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sun Communities by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 49.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

