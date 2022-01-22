Zacks Investment Research Lowers Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Theseus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on THRX. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Theseus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ THRX opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.88. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $24.54.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($5.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($4.93). As a group, analysts expect that Theseus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carl L. Gordon bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $89,335.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Clackson bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.76 per share, for a total transaction of $25,376.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 153,807 shares of company stock worth $1,528,502.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Theseus Pharmaceuticals (THRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Theseus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theseus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.