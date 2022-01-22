Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) to Buy

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.11% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ring Energy, Inc. is engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas. The company operates primarily in Texas and Kansas. Ring Energy, Inc. is based in TULSA, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital upgraded Ring Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Ring Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:REI opened at $2.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $253.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Ring Energy has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $4.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.71.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $49.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.51 million. Ring Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 107.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ring Energy will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,944 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 335,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation situated in the Permian Basin; the Central Basin Platform and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

