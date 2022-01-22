Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) to Hold

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused primarily on the acquisition, discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics. The Company researches human therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer, inflammation, metabolic disease and infectious disease. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of SRNE opened at $3.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average of $7.01. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $17.25.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $12.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 692.36% and a negative return on equity of 166.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sorrento Therapeutics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRNE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 59.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 17.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 569,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after buying an additional 86,314 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 144.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 213,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 126,229 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 187,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 11.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,013,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,818,000 after buying an additional 104,926 shares during the last quarter. 27.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

