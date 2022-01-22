Zega Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Zega Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG)’s stock price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.85 and last traded at $19.88. 37,737 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 25,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.06.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.48.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zega Buy and Hedge ETF stock. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zega Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000. Royal Fund Management LLC owned 0.52% of Zega Buy and Hedge ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

