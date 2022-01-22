Zel (ZEL) Price Tops $0.15

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Zel has a market cap of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zel has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.43 or 0.00264079 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00082584 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00098273 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001347 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

