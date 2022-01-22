ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.04

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.04 and traded as low as $2.77. ZIVO Bioscience shares last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 24,437 shares trading hands.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on ZIVO Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.46. The stock has a market cap of $26.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.06.

ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZIVO. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIVO Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of ZIVO Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIVO Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of ZIVO Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in ZIVO Bioscience in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO)

Zivo Bioscience, Inc engages in the study, development, and commercialization of natural nutritional compounds and bioactive molecules. It offers proprietary algae strain, extracts and supernatants, and bioactive compounds. The company was founded by Howard R. Baer on March 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Keego Harbor, MI.

