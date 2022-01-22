Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,727 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $76,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,158,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 19.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 5.8% in the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.70.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total transaction of $317,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total value of $1,985,738.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,522 shares of company stock worth $8,882,322 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis stock opened at $200.33 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 31.33%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

