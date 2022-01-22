Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Lowered to “Hold” at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ZGNX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zogenix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Zogenix from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Zogenix from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Zogenix from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zogenix currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.10.

ZGNX opened at $25.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.39. Zogenix has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $26.57.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.08). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 381.69% and a negative return on equity of 80.20%. The company had revenue of $22.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. Zogenix’s revenue was up 690.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zogenix will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zogenix news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 5,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $62,174.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Erle T. Mast sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $391,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Zogenix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zogenix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zogenix by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Zogenix by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Zogenix by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 12,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

