ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $31.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ZTO Express is benefiting from strong performance of the core express delivery services unit. Revenues from the segment increased 29.2% year over year in the first nine months of 2021. Upbeat parcel volumes are driving this key segment’s performance. Parcel volumes are expected to expand 30.6-33.5% year over year in 2021. The company’s measures to reward its shareholders are encouraging as well. ZTO Express' sound financial position is an added positive. However, high operating expenses are hurting the bottom line. Costs are likely to be steep going forward as well due to elevated selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses. The contraction in the gross margin, mainly induced by the decline in average selling prices as a result of intense competition, is also a concern. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Macquarie upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.90 to $40.20 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $38.80 to $40.90 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.62.

Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $28.76 on Friday. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.31.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 72,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,634,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at $404,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,120,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,012,000 after buying an additional 268,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

