Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) PT Lowered to $62.00 at Raymond James

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from $74.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 453.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Shares of ZYME opened at $11.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.62. Zymeworks has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $53.50.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 936.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zymeworks will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Neil Josephson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 114,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 9,664 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $980,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 369,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,719,000 after purchasing an additional 46,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter worth $538,000. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

