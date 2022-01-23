$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.20. Hersha Hospitality Trust reported earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 134.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.55). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 30.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.14.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 38.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 131,122.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 11,801 shares during the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HT opened at $9.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The company has a market capitalization of $355.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.61.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

