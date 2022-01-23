-$0.34 EPS Expected for SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) will announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SOPHiA Genetics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.36). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SOPHiA Genetics will report full year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($1.31). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($1.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SOPHiA Genetics.

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 million. SOPHiA Genetics had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 168.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen began coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised SOPHiA Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SOPHiA Genetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SOPH traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.59. The company had a trading volume of 80,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,902. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.55. SOPHiA Genetics has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $19.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in SOPHiA Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth $121,099,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in SOPHiA Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SOPHiA Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,418,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in SOPHiA Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,314,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in SOPHiA Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,889,000. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

SOPHiA Genetics Company Profile

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

