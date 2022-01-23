$0.44 EPS Expected for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) will announce $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.48. Floor & Decor posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $876.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.39 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $139.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.77.

In related news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 6,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $843,833.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 4,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $628,829.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,625 shares of company stock worth $2,809,063 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,398,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,891,000 after buying an additional 332,953 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth $1,148,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 144,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,247,000 after purchasing an additional 15,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FND opened at $96.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $81.20 and a 1-year high of $145.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.85.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

