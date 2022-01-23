-$0.61 EPS Expected for Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) to announce earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fusion Fuel Green’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Fusion Fuel Green will report full year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.33) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fusion Fuel Green.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fusion Fuel Green from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.
Shares of HTOO traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,145. Fusion Fuel Green has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $24.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.50.
Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile
Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.
See Also: How does a margin account work?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fusion Fuel Green (HTOO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Fuel Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Fuel Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.