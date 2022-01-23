-$0.61 EPS Expected for Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) to announce earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fusion Fuel Green’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fusion Fuel Green will report full year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.33) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fusion Fuel Green.

Get Fusion Fuel Green alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fusion Fuel Green from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTOO. Teilinger Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Fusion Fuel Green by 1,290.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 505,800 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in Fusion Fuel Green by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 201,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 25,197 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Fusion Fuel Green by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Mak Capital One LLC raised its holdings in Fusion Fuel Green by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 1,372,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,904,000 after purchasing an additional 349,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fusion Fuel Green by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTOO traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,145. Fusion Fuel Green has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $24.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.50.

Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fusion Fuel Green (HTOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Fuel Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Fuel Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.