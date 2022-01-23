$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Univest Financial reported earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Univest Financial.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $69.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.60 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 34.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on UVSP. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Univest Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,906,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,612,000 after purchasing an additional 13,644 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 4.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,737,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,827,000 after purchasing an additional 73,901 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 65.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,284,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,171,000 after purchasing an additional 508,810 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Univest Financial by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,712,000 after acquiring an additional 79,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Univest Financial by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 775,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,445,000 after acquiring an additional 32,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial stock opened at $30.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $889.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Univest Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.83 and a fifty-two week high of $31.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.46%.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Univest Financial (UVSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.